Delhi reports first case of Omicron variant

The Capital has reported its first case of COVID virus variant Omicron on Sunday the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
He said that a patient admitted to LNJP Hospital, who returned from Tanzania, has tested positive for this most virulent known variant of the virus.
“Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid and have been admitted to the hospital,” he said.
This is the fifth case of the variant begin detected in India.