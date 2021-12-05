National

Delhi reports first case of Omicron variant

Photo used for representation purpose only.  

The Capital has reported its first case of COVID virus variant Omicron on Sunday the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

He said that a patient admitted to LNJP Hospital, who returned from Tanzania, has tested positive for this most virulent known variant of the virus.

Also read: Fresh cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat take India’s Omicron tally to 4

“Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid and have been admitted to the hospital,” he said.

This is the fifth case of the variant begin detected in India.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 12:11:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-reports-first-case-of-omicron-variant/article37849305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY