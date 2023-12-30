GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Manipur newspaper editor arrested for alleged incendiary report

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, editor-in-chief of Kangleipakki Meira, was arrested on the basis of a suo moto case registered by the police.

December 30, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - IMPHAL

Iboyaima Laithangbam

The Manipur Police on Friday arrested the editor-in-chief of evening newspaper Kangleipakki Meira in Imphal, for allegedly publishing an article on December 2 that is “likely to cause communal disharmony and tension”.

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, who has twice served as president of All Manipur Working Journalists Union, was arrested on the basis of a suo moto case registered by the police. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody for three days till December 31.

Many leaders, including the Congress State president Keisham Meghahansdra, have condemned the arrest of Mr. Shyamjai as undemocratic and an attempt to muzzle the freedom of press.

The Congress leader said that the arrest of the editor is a “live example of injustice to the media and freedom of speech”. Condemning the action, he demanded immediate and unconditional release of the senior editor.

The All Manipur Working Journalist Union and the Editors Guild of Manipur have called meetings to take stock of the situation.

Related Topics

Manipur / freedom of the press / news media / media

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.