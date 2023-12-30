Senior Manipur newspaper editor arrested for alleged incendiary report

December 30, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - IMPHAL

The Manipur Police on Friday arrested the editor-in-chief of evening newspaper Kangleipakki Meira in Imphal, for allegedly publishing an article on December 2 that is “likely to cause communal disharmony and tension”.

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, who has twice served as president of All Manipur Working Journalists Union, was arrested on the basis of a suo moto case registered by the police. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody for three days till December 31.

Many leaders, including the Congress State president Keisham Meghahansdra, have condemned the arrest of Mr. Shyamjai as undemocratic and an attempt to muzzle the freedom of press.

The Congress leader said that the arrest of the editor is a “live example of injustice to the media and freedom of speech”. Condemning the action, he demanded immediate and unconditional release of the senior editor.

The All Manipur Working Journalist Union and the Editors Guild of Manipur have called meetings to take stock of the situation.