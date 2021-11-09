Security increased outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Taxi driver tipped off police about two passengers with bags

Security was beefed up on Monday outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence after a taxi driver informed the police that two suspected passengers carrying bags with them had asked him about the location of Antilia, an officer said.

He said more barricades are being put by the police outside Antilia, a 27-storey building located on Altamout Road. The police are scanning the CCTV footage. The officer said the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai when a car pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of the Ambani residence.

The two passengers in the car were speaking in Urdu and carrying two bags with them, the officer said quoting the taxi driver who called up the police control room.

Azad Maidan police are recording the statement of the taxi driver, the officer said, adding that the police are also verifying the claim and that a senior officer is monitoring the situation.

In February this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside Antilia. The National Investigative Agency is probing the role of the then Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in the incident.