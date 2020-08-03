Search on for virus patients who gave false information

About 2,300 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 here, had given false information pertaining to their names, mobile numbers and addresses, a health official said on Monday.
While 1,171 people out of those who gave false information have been tracked, a hunt is on for the others.
“2,290 people who had undergone COVID-19 tests at various private and government laboratories between July 23 and July 31 had given false names, mobile numbers and addresses. This came to the fore when our department could not contact them.We have informed the police about it,” a senior health official said.
These people are not only from Lucknow but other cities also who were tested in the State capital, he said.
Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that police immediately swung into action and “we have tracked 1,171 of these people and informed authorities and integrated COVID-19 command and control room.”
“Attempts are on to trace the remaining ones,” Mr. Pandey said, adding that directives have been issued to hospitals and laboratories to verify mobile numbers before taking samples so that they remain under the vigil of the Health department.
The State capital had witnessed 8,686 cases till Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath