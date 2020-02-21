‘Scindia must revive his father’s party’

Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Ruchi Thakur has said Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia should revive his father’s party as he was being ignored by the State leadership. “Lakhs of supporters” will back the decision, she added.

“If you conduct a survey now, everyone will want maharaj [Mr. Jyotiraditya] to launch a new party. We request him to revive the party of his father Madhavrao Scindia that had the rising sun as its symbol,” she said, drumming up support for the beleaguered leader, a scion of the Gwalior royal family.

Last Thursday, Mr. Jyotiraditya threatened to hit the streets if promises made by the Congress before the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election were not kept, to which Chief Minister Kamal Nath retorted: “Toh utar jaaye” (Then hit the streets).

The remarks foregrounded yet again cleavages within the State Congress, with different power centres jostling for power. Later, the Chief Minister clarified he was not angry with him.

“He is an inspiration to everyone, yet being ignored,” said Ms. Thakur.