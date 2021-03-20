Schools, colleges closed in Punjab after surge

CM orders increased testing; cinemas, malls to curtail visitors

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Punjab government has announced State-wide restrictions beginning March 20, with closure of educational institutions till March 31 and restrictions on entry to cinemas and malls.

“All educational institutions, other than medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31, with restriction of 50% capacity in cinema halls and not more than 100 persons in a mall at any time,” said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, chairing a meeting of the Covid Task Force with top officials.

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions, except for funerals, cremations and weddings, at which only 20 persons will be allowed. The new curbs will come into force from March 21.

In these 11 districts, which will remain under night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, the Chief Minister has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc. to remain closed on Sundays, though home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew. Industries and essential services shall be allowed to function, but barring these, all restrictions shall be strictly enforced, the Chief Minister told top civic and police officials in these districts.

Also, starting next week, one hour of silence will be observed across the State every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, in memory of those who lost their lives to COVID; no vehicles will be allowed during this hour.

‘Involve public’

The Chief Minister asked district administrations to involve the general public, along with market committees, sarpanches etc. in this initiative, which will, however, remain voluntary.

Directing health officials to ramp up daily tests to 35,000, the Chief Minister said special focus should be on super spreaders. Government employees must be tested routinely. RAT testing should be stepped up along with RT-PCR testing, he ordered.