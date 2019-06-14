SC to hear Dhananjay Munde’s petition on Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear Maharashtra MLC Dhananjay Munde’s petition challenging a Bombay High Court order directing registration of an FIR against him in a case of an alleged illegal purchase of government land.

The NPC leader, in his petition, has sought stay of the High Court order that directed the police to file a case against him for alleged grabbing of a government land at village Pus, Taluka Ambajogai, Beed district.

The High Court had directed the police to register the case on the basis of a complaint made by one Rajabhau Phad on October 23, 2017 at Bardapur police station.

The public prosecutor had told the High Court that after making some inquiry, the police realised that the government land was being grabbed by creating false revenue record and by showing some transactions.

“Even when such opinion is formed by investigating agency, the complaint given to P.I. of Bardapur police station, Tahsil Ambajogai is not treated as FIR and crime is not registered,” the High Court had remarked.

Mr. Munde, who is the opposition leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has alleged in his plea before the top court that the “facts alleged by Respondent No. 5 [Mr. Rajabhau] are politically motivated” and on the behest of his political rivals.