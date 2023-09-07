SC sets aside August 5 notification for Ladakh hill council polls

September 07, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the August 5 notification of the Election department of the Union Territory of Ladakh for the hill council polls and ordered issuance of a fresh election schedule within a week.

Holding that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) party was entitled to the ‘plough’ symbol, a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah dismissed the challenge raised by the Ladakh administration against the allotment of the symbol to the party.

“The entire election process stands set aside. A fresh notification shall be issued within seven days from today for elections to constitute the Fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is declared entitled to the exclusive allotment of the plough symbol for candidates proposed to be put up by it.”

The judgment authored by Justice Amanullah dismissed the appeal filed by the Ladakh administration and directed the payment of ₹1 lakh in costs.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had dismissed the Ladakh administration’s plea against a Single Bench order allowing NC candidates to contest on the party symbol.

According to the August 5 notification, the polling for 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC, Kargil, was scheduled for September 10.