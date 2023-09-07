HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SC sets aside August 5 notification for Ladakh hill council polls

Bench holds that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party was entitled to the ‘plough’ symbol

September 07, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the August 5 notification of the Election department of the Union Territory of Ladakh for the hill council polls and ordered issuance of a fresh election schedule within a week.

Holding that the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) party was entitled to the ‘plough’ symbol, a Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah dismissed the challenge raised by the Ladakh administration against the allotment of the symbol to the party.

“The entire election process stands set aside. A fresh notification shall be issued within seven days from today for elections to constitute the Fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference is declared entitled to the exclusive allotment of the plough symbol for candidates proposed to be put up by it.”

The judgment authored by Justice Amanullah dismissed the appeal filed by the Ladakh administration and directed the payment of ₹1 lakh in costs.

The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had dismissed the Ladakh administration’s plea against a Single Bench order allowing NC candidates to contest on the party symbol.

According to the August 5 notification, the polling for 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC, Kargil, was scheduled for September 10.

Related Topics

Ladakh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.