SC asks Centre, Manipur to consider relocating 284 students

The order by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was based on a petition highlighting the plight of students in Manipur University, Imphal

November 29, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court asked the Centre and the State of Manipur to consider relocating 284 students to other central universities.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre and the State of Manipur to consider relocating 284 students to other central universities. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the State of Manipur to consider relocating 284 students to other central universities. These students had their courses disrupted by the ethnic clashes, .

The order by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was based on a petition highlighting the plight of students in Manipur University, Imphal.

“Each of the students were at various stages in their courses. Due to the situation in Manipur, it is submitted that some have had to leave the State,” the court recorded in its order.

The case was listed again on December 4.

Initially, the Bench asked the students’ counsel, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, why they had not approached the Manipur High Court.

Ms. Arora said many of the students had fled the State and it would be difficult for them to return. She said that there were 54 central universities to choose from. Ms. Arora said a similar relief had been given to Kashmiri migrants.

