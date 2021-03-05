SAD protests fuel prices in Punjab Assembly

‘High taxes’ imposed by the Congress government on petrol and diesel, party contends

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs reached the Punjab State Assembly in bullock carts to register their protest against “high taxes” imposed by the Congress government on petrol and diesel in the State.

Inside the House during the ongoing Budget session, SAD legislators raised the issue during the Zero Hour and demanded the government reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. They staged a walk-out in support of their demand.

Senior party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon told reporters that the SAD was ready to join the State government and approach the Centre to reduce the prices of petroleum products. “We are even ready to go to Delhi and hold a protest on this issue. However, before this is done, the Congress government must come to the aid of farmers and the common man by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel,” he said, adding that the VAT of 27.5% of petrol and 17.5% on diesel was amongst the highest in the country.

SAD MLA Bikram Majithia said it was State government’s responsibility to reduce the steep VAT being imposed on petroleum products in Punjab. “Instead of tackling this issue, the State government is trying to shift its responsibility to the Centre,” he said.

Resolution on ground water

The Punjab State Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution urging the State government to take immediate steps for saving fast-depleting ground water reserves in the State.

Speaker Rana K.P. Singh announced the constitution of a high-level committee for exploring ways and means to recharge the water table. The committee will submit its report within three months. The decision came after MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, while participating in the debate on the deteriorating ground water table in the State, proposed the constitution of a committee to study the matter.

“The matter was too serious and as the worthy members of the House have taken up this issue so it is the moral duty of the House to intervene in the matter,” said the Speaker. He said that besides looking into the grave matter, the committee would also propose ways and means to recharge the water table so that the precious natural resource could be saved for future generations.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs staged a walk-out from the Assembly over non-implementation of the 85th Amendment of the Constitution relating to reservation.