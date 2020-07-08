Other States

SAD protests against hike in fuel prices

Mmembers of the Shiromani Akali Dal held State-wide protests against the Congress government on Tuesday, asking it to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also accused the State government of ration embezzlement and demanded a CBI probe into it.

“Once the Punjab government reduces fuel prices by ₹10 per litre, we will ask the Centre also to do the same”, said Mr. Badal in Zirakpur. He said he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister to reduce central excise on fuel.

“People today hold the Congress government responsible for hike in fuel prices as well as power tariffs because of a series of scams,” alleged Mr. Badal.

