Sachin Pilot takes a dig at own party government in Rajasthan on paper leak issue

January 17, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - JAIPUR

In a veiled attack on his own party government in Rajasthan, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said the masterminds of the recent episode of paper leak during the teachers’ recruitment exam should be brought to book, instead of the “petty brokers” being arrested. Mr. Pilot said the incidents of paper leak would hurt the aspirations of youths.

Mr. Pilot’s remarks, questioning the way the Congress government has handled the repeated instances of paper leak, came in the first of his public meetings being held this week. The Kisan Sammelan, attended by a large number of farmers and youths, was organised at Parbatsar in Jat-dominated Nagaur district.

After Nagaur, the rallies have been planned till Friday in Hanumagarh, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jaipur as part of Mr. Pilot’s public outreach programme in the poll-bound State, during which he apparently intends to make a show of strength. Monday’s public meeting in Parbatsar coincided with the State government’s Chintan Shivir held in Jaipur.

Mr. Pilot paid obeisance at the temple of a local deity, Veer Tejaji, at Kharnal village and went to the house of a Dalit farmer, Mukesh Mehgwal, during his visit to Nagaur. Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary, Parbatsar MLA Ramniwas Gavadia, Dantaramgarh MLA Virendra Singh Chaudhary and Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar were present at Kisan Sammelan.

Mr. Pilot said everyone in the State was concerned about the future of youths who prepared for competitive examinations in adverse circumstances, as their parents worked hard to arrange money for their books and fees. “The State government should take action against all big people involved in the paper leak cases to instil confidence among the youths,” he said.

‘Will take action’

After the Chintan Shivir in Jaipur, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the State government would take strong action in these instances, keeping in mind Mr. Pilot’s suggestions. “If Mr. Pilot gives the name of even one accused, he will not be spared,” Mr. Khachariawas said.

The latest incident of paper leak was reported last month during the exam for recruitment of second grade teachers in the government schools, after which the test was cancelled. More than 50 persons, including some candidates, have since been arrested in the case.

Mr. Pilot, who represents the Tonk Assembly constituency, also called for enactment of legislation by the Union government to guarantee the minimum support price to farmers for their crops. He said the BJP government at the Centre, which had earlier promised to double the income of farmers, was not taking any step to reduce unemployment and check inflation.