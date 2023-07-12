RSS worker shot dead in land dispute in Dhanbad, two arrested

July 12, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Patna

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead in Dhanbad by unidentified miscreants. The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad Dey, a resident of Duma Village who was also a member of Gram Raksha Dal.

He was associated with the Sangh for the last three decades and also the district head of Dhanbad Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra.

The incident happened under the East Tundi police station area in which police arrested two people.

According to the police, the reason behind the murder was a land dispute. The incident happened early on Wednesday when Shankar Dey was on his way to meet someone. His son, Madhusudan Dey, has lodged a complaint at the police station. Altogether 11 people have been accused in the registered First Information Report.

Tundi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Arvind Kumar Singh said that Shankar Dey had a land dispute with his relative Mihir Dey.

“The land dispute happened some time ago and that was the sole reason for his murder, “Mr. Singh said, denying the earlier narrative that he was murdered because he was a police informer.

The two people who have been arrested are Umesh Dey and Sushant Dey who are the nephews of the deceased. The SDPO said that the police investigation was on to catch others.

The assailant had opened six rounds of bullets from the front. Police have sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.