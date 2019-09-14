RPI to contest 10 seats in Haryana

BJP ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that his party will contest 10 Assembly seats in Haryana while it would support the BJP on the other 80 seats.

Mr. Athawale, who is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, was here to review schemes pertaining to his Ministry.

“In Haryana, we are not very strong but we want to contest at least 10 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. We will be contesting against the Congress and by fielding our candidates we will only benefit the BJP. Also, all our candidates who will win would support the BJP government,” he said talking to reporters.

Terming Narendra Modi a “dashing” Prime Minister, Mr. Athawale said the decision to abrogate Article 370 was historical, which Pakistan has not been able to digest. “Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rake up the Kashmir issue. It (Pakistan) should now hand over PoK to us as it would be in Pakistan’s interest,” he said.