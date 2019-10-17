Rout resigns from BJP in Odisha

Senior leader and former Odisha Minister Damodar Rout, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March this year, has resigned from the party.
Mr. Rout was made the convener of the BJP’s campaign committee in Odisha before the last elections.
In his letter addressed to party State president Basanta Panda informing that he was resigning from the primary membership of the party, Mr. Rout expressed regret that he felt his involvement in the party’s programme and policymaking process was not required after the elections.
Mr. Rout mentioned in his letter that he will stay away from electoral politics in the future.
The former Minister, who unsuccessfully contested from Balikuda-Ersama Assembly constituency, had joined the party following his expulsion from the Biju Janata Dal in September last year.
