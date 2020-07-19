Robbers blow up ATM, steal ₹22 lakh

Two unidentified persons on Sunday morning reportedly blew open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and stole ₹ 22 lakh in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, said the police.

“Two men arrived at around 2 a.m. and blasted the machine using explosives,” Panna Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told reporters. “We have set up check posts. Our teams are searching for the accused.”

According to the nationalised bank, he added, the persons reportedly stole ₹22-23 lakh from the machine in Simaria area of the district.

The bank’s security guard Sukhvinder Choudhary was sleeping inside when he heard a knock on the shutter.

“When I opened it, they pushed me and pointed a gun at me, telling me to keep quiet while they did their job,” Mr. Choudhary said.

“They threatened to kill me if I told about the incident to anyone,” he added.