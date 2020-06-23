RJD splits in Bihar legislative council, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from top party post

The RJD suffered a big jolt on Tuesday when five of its eight members of the legislative council in Bihar quit the opposition party and joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) even as Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, one of its founding members, resigned as the national vice- president.
It was a day of mayhem for the main opposition party as S.M. Qamar Alam, a national general secretary of the RJD, walked to the chamber of Vidhan Parishad Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh along with four others to tender their resignation.
The other MLCs who resigned are Sanjay Prasad, Radha Charan Seth, Ranvijay Kumar Singh and Dlip Rai. The acting chairman said the five MLCs have been recognised as a separate group, the merger of which into the JD(U) has been approved.
Meanwhile, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a former Union Minister, who is down with COVID 19 and admitted to AIIMS, Patna, shot off a letter to the party leadership conveying his decision to step down as national vice-president as he was unhappy over the type of people being inducted into the RJD of late.
Mr. Singh is said to have been miffed over reports that Rama Singh, a mafia don-turned-politician formerly associated with Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP who had defeated the RJD veteran in his pocket borough of Vaishali in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was likely to join the party founded and headed by Lalu Prasad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath