Rising agri demand forces power curbs on industrial units in Punjab

Manufacturers slam three-day closures in amid pandemic slowdown.

As Punjab continues to struggle with severe power shortage, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has yet again imposed curbs on industrial consumers, directing the general industry to observe three days off till July 10.

The PSPCL in its latest order said that in view of the prolonged dry spell and increase in demand of power from agriculture sector, it has been decided to impose power regulatory measures on industrial consumers, except essential industries and services of west, north and central zones.

The power regulatory measure includes three weekly-off days for general industry (large scale), rolling mills, arc and induction furnaces consumers from July 7 till July 10.

Responding to the announcement, Badish Jindal, president of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association said that the industry — be it the large, medium or the small scale — already had been facing financial stress due to COVID-19 pandemic, and now the unscheduled cuts and shutdowns have only aggravated the problem.

“The industry is shut but yet we have to pay salaries to the workers. We are paying the interest on loans etc. to banks, exports orders are being cancelled... Due to the shutdown several industry sectors are not in a position to deliver the orders within the stipulated time to buyers, hence the buyers are not just cancelling the order but also imposing penalties,” he told The Hindu.

“Every year the demand for power rises during the paddy sowing season, which is not something new. Even credible weather forecast mechanism is available, yet we are facing such situation, which is unfortunate,” said Mr. Jindal.

Punjab’s average electricity demand during the ongoing paddy season has been more than 14,500 MW, against average supply of 13,500 MW. The PSPCL on July 5 in a statement stated that on average 10.3 hours of electricity across the State was supplied for paddy operations.