Rights of citizens will be protected: Smriti

The interest and rights of every Indian citizen will be protected and those who have illegally entered the country will be dealt with as per provisions of the law, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday.
Ms. Irani, who was in the city to highlight the achievements of 100 days work of the Narendra Modi-led government, was responding to questions on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.
“The BJP is dedicated to protecting the rights of citizens of India, the BJP has articulated its stand against illegal infiltration on many platforms,” the Union Minister said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah has said on several occasions that rights of every citizen will be protected.
Ms. Irani’s comments comes in the backdrop of a resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly against NRC in Assam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor