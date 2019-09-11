Rights of citizens will be protected: Smriti

The interest and rights of every Indian citizen will be protected and those who have illegally entered the country will be dealt with as per provisions of the law, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said here on Tuesday.

Ms. Irani, who was in the city to highlight the achievements of 100 days work of the Narendra Modi-led government, was responding to questions on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

“The BJP is dedicated to protecting the rights of citizens of India, the BJP has articulated its stand against illegal infiltration on many platforms,” the Union Minister said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah has said on several occasions that rights of every citizen will be protected.

Ms. Irani’s comments comes in the backdrop of a resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly against NRC in Assam.