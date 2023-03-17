Revenue from excise sale less than target in Jharkhand claims BJP, term it ‘Delhi-like liquor scam’

March 17, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Ranchi

Jharkhand BJP on Friday raised a ruckus over the State earning less than the targeted excise revenue from liquor sales and alleged the State's excise policy was tantamount to a “Delhi-like liquor scam”. The government, however, termed the policy as transparent and dismissed the Opposition party's claims.

During question hour, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan pointed out that total excise revenue collection till March 14 was ₹1,810 crore against a target of ₹2,500 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

“Despite objections from the Governor, speaker and revenue department, the government brought the excise policy and implemented it. The ruling government, which claims to be doing politics of Jal, Jungle, Jameen, appointed Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation as consultant, instead of Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited," Mr. Narayan claimed.

He also alleged that “Bottling was being done by adding water to liquor ... It’s a Delhi-like liquor scam.” While Mr. Narayan demanded a CBI probe into his allegations, his party’s legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi said, “At least a committee of the Assembly should be set up to probe it.” Responding on behalf of the government, Mithilesh Thakur, Minister in-charge of the Excise Department, claimed, “The policy is transparent and no irregularity was done.”

“The State had collected record excise revenue of ₹2009 crore in 2019-20. We are going to surpass the figure this fiscal. Till March 16, total revenue collection reached ₹1900 crore.” He went on to assert, “Baseless facts are being presented by the opposition.” Earlier, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari raised questions over 108 ambulance service, alleging it is not benefiting patients. “Phone call for the service are not answered,” he said.