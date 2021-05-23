Ready for probe, says U.P. Education Minister

Controversy over his brother’s recruitment as Assistant Professor under the EWS quota.

A controversy broke out in Uttar Pradesh after the State’s Education Minister’s brother was appointed as an Assistant Professor in a university in Siddhartnagar district under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

While the university maintained that the recruitment was based on merit, the Minister said he was ready for a probe in the matter.

Arun Kumar, brother of Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Basic Education, was appointed by the Siddharth University, a State University.

In a State where caste politics reigns supreme, the Minister was left wanting for a clarification after it came to light that his brother had been appointed under the EWS quota.

Vice-Chancellor Surendra Dubey said the recruitment was valid and done through an objective process. After an advertisement was published for the post of Assistant Professor under the EWS category in the Psychology Department, Mr. Kumar was among the ten candidates who cleared the screening on the basis of their academic performance, said Mr. Dubey. Mr. Kumar secured an API score of 80 out of 100 and stood at the second rank, added Mr. Dubey.

Following an interview by a panel of experts, Mr. Kumar was adjudicated number one on the merit list, said the V-C. “Video recording of the interview was conducted,” the V-C told The Hindu.

Asked about the EWS quota, Mr. Dubey said that as per the rules, it was issued by the district administration but if a “competent authority asks for it, we will get it probed”.

“If found to be wrong, the appointment will be cancelled,” he said.

Before applying at Siddharth University, Mr. Kumar had resigned last July after serving at the Banasthali Vidyapeeth in Jaipur for two years.

Responding to questions over his brother’s appointment, Mr. Dwivedi said it was a matter of a candidate applying for a job and a university appointing him through a laid down procedure.

“There is no intervention by me in this matter. Nor do I want to say anything. It is misfortune that he is my brother. If anyone has an objection, he can get it probed,” Mr. Dwivedi told reporters in Sonbhadra.

He stressed that his “brother has a seperate identity”. “Now, if you are wondering, I am an MLA and Minister, how come my brother is an EWS? If there is a State head or national head of a (television news) channel with a package of ₹3-5 crore, does his brother also get rights over the income?” the Minister asked to push his point.

Mr. Dubey said Arun Kumar did not mention the surname Dwivedi in any of his documents.

The Minister did not make any recommendation, directly or indirectly, at any stage for the appointment, the V-C said.

Akhilesh Yadav, then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, laid the foundation stone for the university on October 30, 2013, and it was formally notified on June 17, 2015.

Social activist Nutan Thakur wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel demanding a probe into the matter, claiming the appointment was suspicious.