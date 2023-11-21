HamberMenu
Rape survivor hacked to death by accused in U.P.’s Kaushambi

According to the police, the accused had been harassing the woman, to get her to drop the rape charges against him

November 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
An activist protests against the violence that women face in society.

An activist protests against the violence that women face in society. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 20-year-old woman was hacked to death in Dherha village, under the Mahewa Ghat police station jurisdiction, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district by two brothers, including the man accused of raping her, police said on November 21. Police said the killers - Ashok and Pawan Nishad - had been released on bail a few days before the brutal murder.

According to the police, the murdered woman had accused Pawan Nishad of raping her three years ago, when she was a minor. Pawan, and his brother Ashok, had been harassing the woman, and were pressuring her to drop the case. The murder was committed in full view of the public, the police said.

Pawan’s brother, Ashok, is an accused in a separate murder case and was released less than two days before the young woman’s murder, police added.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, “There was a dispute between two parties of the same community due to an old rivalry and litigation, in which people of one party attacked and killed a 20-year-old girl with a sharp weapon. The incident occurred in In Dherha village under the Mahewa Ghat police station. We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

