Rape accused shot dead outside court in Gorakhpur

The attacker is the father of the rape victim, a former BSF jawan.

A rape accused was shot dead in front of the district courts here on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The dead has been identified as Dilshad Hussain, a resident of Muzaffarpur (Bihar).

Two security guards present at the gate of the court and the vehicle stand manager nabbed the attacker.

After this incident, advocates started protesting against the incident in the court. Following this, Additional Director General of Police Akhil Kumar assured that action will be taken pertaining to the security lapse.

The cantonment police said at 1 pm on Friday, a man identified as Dilshad Hussain (25) reached the gate of the court on the call of his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla.

Before the lawyer could reach there, a man identified as Bhagwat Nishad shot Dilshad in the head with his licensed pistol.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the attacker has been arrested.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case will be registered after the report is received.

Police said Dilshad Hussain used to run a puncture shop in front of the house of retired BSF jawan Bhagwat Nishad at Patnaghat Tiraha of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur.

His minor daughter was kidnapped by Dilshad on February 12, 2020. After this, on February 17, Bhagwat filed a case of rape.

On March 12, 2021, police arrested Dilshad in Hyderabad and rescued the minor girl.

Dilshad was booked under Sections 363, 366 and 376 (kidnapping and rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said.

ADG Akhil Kumar said an inquiry will be conducted as to how the retired constable entered the court premises.