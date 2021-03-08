Rape accused dies after alleged thrashing by villagers in Kanpur

A person accused of raping a woman died in a temporary jail, allegedly after he was thrashed by locals before being handed over to police in Kanpur district, a police officer said.
The person identified as Subodh Bajpai was booked for rape after a woman living in the same village under Sachendi police station area lodged a complaint against him on March 5.
The locals got hold of him the next day from outside the village and handed him over to the police station, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kanpur Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.
The locals allegedly thrashed him before handing him over.
After a medical examination, the accused was sent to jail under judicial remand, said the officer. Bajpai died in jail, said Mr. Srivastava, adding that the post-mortem report was still awaited.
