Ranking for panchayats in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government proposes to take up ranking of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the village panchayat level for the first time with the emphasis on the quality of public service works as well as the infrastructure utilised by the villagers.

The ranking would measure the panchayats’ capacity to create the infrastructure and dispose of the pending matters, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said here on Wednesday.

Preparations reviewed

Mr. Singh reviewed the preparations of Jaipur district’s Govindgarh panchayat samiti for achieving the SDGs, for which the NITI Aayog has released the guidelines.

Mr. Singh said the ranking exercise would help find out the utilisation of services of schools, public libraries, e-mitra centres and public toilets in the villages.

