Rane demands Uddhav's resignation after RS polls results; claims MVA doesn't have adequate numbers

Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday demanded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation over the Shiv Sena's performance in the Rajya Sabha elections, and claimed that his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in minority.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rane, known to be a bitter critic of the Shiv Sena and Mr. Thackeray, said the defeat of Sena's second candidate in the polls was an embarrassment for the chief minister, who is also the president the party.

In the fiercely-contested polls for the total six seats on Friday, Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost to BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik — its third nominee. Other MVA partners — NCP and Congress won one seat each.

The BJP won all the three seats it had contested.

"They (Shiv Sena) didn't even get votes necessary to keep them in power. They did not even get the MVA alliance votes. The chief minister is in minority. You (Thackeray) resign and step aside. He has taken Maharashtra 10 years behind," Mr. Rane said.

"They (MVA candidates) did not even get enough votes that are necessary to ensure a majority (to form the government). Your MLAs defect and that shows that there is no credibility. You cannot take care of your MLAs but talk big. We (BJP), despite being in the opposition, got more votes than what you got," the former chief minister claimed.

He said on the other hand, the BJP legislators displayed loyalty and honesty and also ensured that all three party candidates emerge victorious.

Taking a dig at Sena leader Sanjay Raut without naming him, Mr. Rane said prior to the Rajya Sabha polls, some made big talks that they will win four seats and engineer defection in the BJP.

"Even Sanjay Raut has won by a vote. He escaped (defeat) from us," Mr. Rane said.

He said Mr. Thackeray should learn from NCP chief Sharad Pawar who appreciated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' skills in managing the election.

Mr. Rane asserted that his party will not only win the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Mumbai, but also 2024 assembly polls.