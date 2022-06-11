A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Newly elected Rajya Sabha members of the BJP -- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and Lehar Singh Siroya, after the Rajya Sabha Election - 2022 results, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on June 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Rajya Sabha polls | BJP wins 8 seats in 4 States, Congress 5 with Rajasthan performance

Though these results hold wider political implications in each State, it will have little impact on the Rajya Sabha arithmetic where the BJP will continue to be far ahead of the Congress with 95 members.

Rahul Gandhi warns of Chinese hostility

The Narendra Modi government is betraying the country by ignoring the Chinese infrastructure build-up at the borders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. He added that the build-up pointed towards “future hostile action”.

Kashmiri Pandits living on the edge

It is easy to spot from a distance the curtains drawn on the windows. Many two-bedroom flats have their doors locked from the outside. The buzz of residents that should surround the 14 three-storey towers is missing at the protected Sheikhpora transit Pandit colony in Budgam, bordering the posh colonies of Srinagar. The families of around 300 Kashmiri Pandits, who returned to the Valley and took up government jobs after being forced to migrate two decades ago, live in these flats.

Protests in several places over Prophet remarks

Protests broke out in some states on Friday including outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, with demonstrators in Jharkhand injuring a few policemen while authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in few areas and parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown.

National Herald case | ED summons Sonia Gandhi on June 23

The agency had earlier sought Ms. Gandhi’s appearance on June 8. However, she was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Her office had written to the ED seeking a fresh date.

In tense Kanpur, many friendships stay strong

Many people in Yateem Khana and Nai Sadak area of Kanpur said Hindus and Muslims live together in the area. The violence was only between a small section from the two communities.

Scientists condemn project to study ‘racial purity’ of Indian population

Over a 100 leading biologists, historians, anthropologists and intellectuals have written a joint letter to the Ministry of Culture protesting its purported plans to fund a project to study “genetic similarities and differences in the DNA (genetic) profiles of Indian population groups.”

Moosewala killing: Six shooters identified in ‘organised’, ‘brazen’ murder

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said that they have identified six shooters in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, adding that his death was an “organised” and “brazen” killing.

SC dismisses pleas seeking special stray round of counselling for NEET-PG

A Vacation Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Aniruddha Bose said another round of counselling at this point of time would affect medical education and create confusion, which, in turn, would affect public health.

Army chief visits forward areas of LAC in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Army chief Gen. Manoj Pande is on a three day-visit to forward areas of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to review the operational preparedness and infrastructure development in the central sector. This is his maiden visit to the sector since taking over as Army chief.

Explained | What is the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation?

The 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which claims to be the “collective voice of the Muslim world”, triggered a war of words with India when it condemned derogatory comments by two BJP leaders on Prophet Muhammed and Islam.

Russia delivers more efficient nuclear fuel for Kudankulam reactors

Rosatom State Corporation of Russia has supplied the first batches of more reliable and cost-efficient nuclear fuel over the existing one, the TVS-2M nuclear fuel, to India for the Units 1 & 2 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), the company said in a statement on Friday.

Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE, says family

Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is hospitalised in the UAE after his condition deteriorated as he is going through a “difficult stage where recovery is not possible”, his family said on Friday amidst speculation about his well-being. His family, however denied reports that he was on the ventillator.

Capitol riot panel blames Donald Trump for January 6 ‘attempted coup’

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of extremist groups leading the deadly siege and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy

U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%

The costs of gas, food, and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Industrial output rose to 8-month high of 7.1% in April

Industrial output rose to an eight-month high of 7.1% in April on the back of improved performance by the power and mining sectors, as per government data released on June 10.