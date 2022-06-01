Ramp-up social connect, not just political work: Priyanka Gandhi’s mantra for Congress in U.P. 

Priyanka Gandhi said that in the 2022 U.P Assembly polls, Congress brought in new proposals and raised relevant issues such as those concerning the youth and unemployment, but it was not enough

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking its ideology to every household but the Congress is not able to do so, lamented Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday as she urged party workers and leaders in Uttar Pradesh to ramp-up social connect with people and not be restricted to political events.

In Lucknow to attend a two-day “ Nav Sankalp” workshop of the party, Ms. Vadra said her party was not being able to connect or communicate with the people at the social level. There was a time when Congress workers and leaders would not just raise political issues but also connect with people on social issues, Ms. Vadra said at the workshop.

“They would reach wherever anyone was in pain,” said Ms. Vadra, as she urged her party colleagues to especially organise and participate in social events, such as religious festivals. The communication has to be continuous, Ms. Vadra stressed.

“Go door to door and attend such events,” she said, adding that the Congress needed to connect with new people.

Ms. Vadra said that in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Congress brought in new proposals and raised relevant issues such as those concerning the youth and unemployment, but it was not enough.

“We have to work more deeply,” Ms. Vadra said.

“The BJP is taking its ideology to every household. We are not able to do it. We must properly understand our ideology. We must understand for whom are we fighting — not for ourselves but for the country,” Ms. Vadra said.

In the 2022 U.P. election, the Congress managed to win only two seats. This is Ms. Vadra’s first visit to the State after the defeat.

Ms. Vadra asked her workers to explain to people, especially youth, that they don’t benefit from the prevailing politics under the BJP but admitted that it was a “difficult task”. Though the job was tough, she was willing to work twice as hard for the 2022 Lok Sabha election and urged party workers to not give up.