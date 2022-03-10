Live updates on results of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, which was held in seven phases.

People stand in a queue to caste their votes outside a polling station during the seventh phase of state elections on March 07, 2022 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Who will rule India’s most populous State? Elections to the 403-seated Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which enjoys an absolute majority, is seeking another term. The Samajwadi Party, headed by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Bahujan Samaj Party headed by Mayawati are strong contenders. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who spearheaded the campaign from Congress too hopes to put an impressive show.

Exit polls have predicted a second term for the BJP, albeit lesser seats and the SP finishing as the runner-up.

Here are the live updates on election results of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

8.20 a.m.

Counting begins amid tight security arrangements in U.P.

The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres.

“The counting in all 75 districts of the state began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first,” a senior election official said.

VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every Assembly constituency.

The official said cameras have been installed at all counting centres.

Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added.- PTI

7.30 a.m.

Counting of votes to start from 8.00 a.m.

Counting of votes for all the five States will start from 8.00 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India’s website.

7.25 a.m.

Varanasi official suspended over EVM protocol

The Election Commission of India (EC) ordered action against an “erring official” in Varanasi for not following the protocol for transporting electronic voting machines (EVM), an EC official said on Wednesday, a day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of sabotaging the mandate after its workers intercepted a truck carrying EVMs.

7.20 a.m.

Moods swing as the BJP and SP await U.P. poll results

On the eve of crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, there’s an atmosphere of distrust and doubt in the air, with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raising questions over the electronic voting machines (EVM) and exhorting his party workers to be alert towards any attempts to steal the mandate.