Other States

Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets government NOC

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who has teamed up with Mr. Dube and former IndiGo CEO and President Aditya Ghosh to set up the airline. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed start-up airline Akasa Air announced on Monday that it received a No Objection Certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to launch operations.

SNV Aviation, which will fly under the brand Akasa Air, plans to offer flights from the summer of 2022, the airline said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air," the airline's CEO, Vinay Dube said in the statement.

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has teamed up with Mr. Dube and former IndiGo CEO and President Aditya Ghosh to set up the airline.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The airline has already completed hiring of its top management. It has hired Ankur Goel, former head of IndiGo’s treasury and investor relations, as its Chief Financial Officer and Neelu Khatri has been appointed as head of corporate affairs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 11:59:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rakesh-jhujhunwala-backed-akasa-air-gets-government-noc/article36954244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY