Rajasthan sets mega quarantine plan

In a major step to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19, the Rajasthan government on Monday decided to prepare 1 lakh quarantine beds where the COVID-19 positive patients could be shifted in an emergency situation. The beds will be situated in the hotels, hospitals, houses, hostels of recently closed educational institutions and other appropriately located buildings.

Each district was asked to prepare quarantine beds, while the highest number of 10,000 beds will be arranged in Jaipur. While asking the district administration to take the help of the Army, paramilitary forces, Home Guards and civil defence in tackling the crisis, the State government also created a fund of ₹25 crore for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in the fight against the dreaded virus.

‘Don’t venture out’

After holding a meeting with the officials of core group on COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to treat the lockdown as a “self-imposed curfew” and not venture out of their homes. “If the people do not treat the lockdown seriously, the government will be forced to impose curfew throughout the State,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here that the prohibitory orders in force in the State during the lockdown would restrict the assembly of people to five or less.

Earlier, there was a ban on the assembly of 20 or more people. Those found violating the order will be booked under Section 188 (disobedience of order) of Indian Penal Code.