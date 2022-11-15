  1. EPaper
Rajasthan ATS, SOG to probe train Udaipur track blast

November 15, 2022 10:32 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
The view of the damaged railway track after an explosion, in Udaipur, on November 13, 2022.

The view of the damaged railway track after an explosion, in Udaipur, on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajasthan police's anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and special operations group (SOG) will begin investigations into the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blast from November 15, officials said.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a late night meeting on November 14 with the Home Department officials directed that the incident be investigated by the ATS and the SOG,” they said.

The explosion occurred on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of the North Western Railway in Udaipur district in the early hours of Sunday.

The officials said a team headed by the additional director general of police (ATS-SOG), Ashok Rathore, will reach Udaipur on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the site of the explosion on Monday and collected evidence.

Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.

A North Western Railway spokesperson had on Monday said in Jaipur that an ATS team gave the site clearance at 11 p.m. on Sunday, following which railway engineers repaired the track and declared it fit for train movement at 3.30 a.m.

“After the track was restored, the Asarwar-Udaipur Express was operated and it reached the Udaipur railway station at 12.30 p.m.,” he said.

