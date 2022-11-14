Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track develops cracks after explosion

November 14, 2022 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - JAIPUR

The newly-inaugurated Udaipur-Ahmedabad broad gauge railway track developed cracks after an explosion occurred on Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal village in Udaipur district, on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of Asarwa-Udaipur Express train on the track from Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

The blast took place a few hours before the train was scheduled to pass through the bridge. Some mining explosives and detonators were found at the spot, hinting at the possibility of a conspiracy to cause the railway accident.

A team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan police arrived at the spot, 35 km away from Udaipur, to launch a probe into the terror angle of the incident. The police said all the aspects of the explosion, including sabotage and the suspected plan to blow up the bridge with detonators, would be investigated. The forensic teams also collected evidence from the spot.

The local villagers reported about the blast to the railway authorities early on Sunday, after some young people heard the sound of a loud bang and rushed to the bridge. They found the railway tracks damaged with their nuts and bolts missing as well as the explosive material scattered on the bridge, while the metal sheet fixed below the track was uprooted.

The area falls within the jurisdiction of the Zawar Mines police station of Udaipur district. The movement of trains on the section has been halted. According to the North-Western Railway sources, the two express trains between Asarwa and Udaipur would be operated only up to Dungarpur until the railway track was repaired.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said those who had tried to destroy the track and cause the big accident, would be severely punished. Mr. Vaishnaw said the team entrusted with the task of restoring the bridge was on the site, and the trains would start running again within three or four hours of completion of preliminary investigation, taking photographs and collecting evidence.

He also said the incident was “very dangerous” in view of the recent happenings in Udaipur, making an apparent reference to the daylight murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal at a market in the city on June 28 this year. “We are very [much] concerned about it. We have deployed the best possible teams to complete the investigation,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he had instructed the Director-General of Police to get to the bottom of the incident. “Senior police and administrative officers are on the spot. The State government will render full cooperation to railways in the restoration of the track,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.