Railway official’s wife, minor son allegedly shot dead by minor daughter in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior Railway official were found dead in their residence in Lucknow on Sunday, with the police claiming that they were shot dead allegedly by the official’s minor daughter.

A senior police officer said the minor daughter, who is a national-level shooter, appeared to be in “depression”.

Malini Bajpai, the wife of R.D. Bajpai, Executive Director of the Railway Board in Delhi, and their minor son aged 16, were found dead in their Railway Colony residence in Gautampalli, which is close to the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the heart of Lucknow.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said the two died of gunshot injuries, with the son being shot in the head.

“She [the daughter] has confessed to the crime,” said Mr. Pandey, adding that the weapon used was also recovered.

The girl told investigators that she used a razor to inflict injuries on her hand and had a bandage tied to her right wrist. “She has visible wounds on her hand and also some old wounds could be seen,” said the officer.

“What we have have gathered so far after a little questioning is that she is under depression," said Mr. Pandey.

Before allegedly shooting dead her brother and mother, the girl wrote “disqualified human” for herself on a glass panel in the bathroom and fired a shot into it, said police.

She would be sent to a child correction home, as per law, said Mr. Pandey.

The girl’s father is on his way to Lucknow.