Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha

The former Jharkhand CM replaced Ganeshi Lal

October 31, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets with the newly appointed State Governor Raghubar Das on his arrival at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on October 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Raghubar Das was on Tuesday (October 31) sworn in as the 26th Governor of Odisha at a special function held at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Orissa High Court Acting Chief Justice Dr. Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi administered the oath of office to Mr. Das in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State Ministers, MLAs, MPs and other dignitaries.

Mr. Das was accorded a guard of honour immediately after his swearing-in.

Earlier in the day, 69-year-old Mr. Das along with his family members visited Shree Lingaraj Temple here and invoked the Lord's blessings for the welfare of the state and its people.

Mr. Das, a former Chief Minister of neighbouring Jharkhand was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha by President Droupadi Murmu on October 18. He replaced Ganeshi Lal.

