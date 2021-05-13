Other States

Pvt. hospitals raided in Rewari

Raids were conducted at two private hospitals in Rewari on Thursday following complaints of charging over and above the rates fixed by the Haryana government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Both the hospitals have been issued show-cause notices to be replied within 24 hours. Acting on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh, a team comprising Duty Magistrate Naib Tehsildar Nisha, and three doctors — Vishal Rao, Pradeep Yadav and Suresh — along with the police mounted raids at the premises of Kaptan Nandlal Hospital in Rewari and Medi Home Hospital in Dharuhera for overcharging from the patients.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 11:46:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pvt-hospitals-raided-in-rewari/article34553049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY