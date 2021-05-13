Pvt. hospitals raided in Rewari

Raids were conducted at two private hospitals in Rewari on Thursday following complaints of charging over and above the rates fixed by the Haryana government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Both the hospitals have been issued show-cause notices to be replied within 24 hours. Acting on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh, a team comprising Duty Magistrate Naib Tehsildar Nisha, and three doctors — Vishal Rao, Pradeep Yadav and Suresh — along with the police mounted raids at the premises of Kaptan Nandlal Hospital in Rewari and Medi Home Hospital in Dharuhera for overcharging from the patients.