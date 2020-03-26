Purchase of wheat from April 20 ‘if situation is favourable’: Manohar Lal Khattar

Amid the rising fear among farmers over crop loss due to a delay in harvest on account of the ongoing lockdown, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said “if situation is favourable” the State government will start purchase of mustard from April 15 and wheat from April 20.

“Since it is not possible to start procurement till April 14, we have made arrangements for mustard and wheat to start on April 15 and April 20 respectively if the situation is favourable,” he said here. “Till then farmers should stock the grain in their homes. There is no need for the farmers to worry as each and every grain will be bought. Though there might be a delay, it will be purchased.”

He said in case any farmer faces trouble, the Marketing Board had been directed to look into the matter. “To make up for the loss that the farmers will face due to delay in procurement and the lockdown, a new scheme will be announced by the government soon,” he said.

Mr. Khattar said extensive arrangements had been made through the district and police administration to deliver all kinds of daily essential commodities to the people. “Arrangements have been made to provide financial assistance to labourers and BPL families including daily wagers, labourers and construction workers,” he said.

He said a new website covidssharyana.in had been launched where grocery dealers, vegetable and milk sellers and chemist could register themselves for home delivery of commodities. “This website has been started so that people can get daily necessities on time. E-passes will be issued to those who register on this website.”

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said arrangements were being made to ensure availability of “combine and other agricultural machinery” for smooth harvesting operations. He said combine machines coming from neighbouring States would not be stopped from entering Haryana.