Punjab sees 5 more COVID deaths; Haryana reports 4

Punjab recorded 153 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported five more deaths, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 5,937. The patients who died were from Amritsar and Ludhiana districts. The major chunk of new cases, 54 and 19 were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 1,514 and 4,266 patients have recovered.
In Haryana, 494 fresh cases surfaced, taking the total tally to 16,003. Haryana also reported four deaths taking the total tally to 255. The major chunk of new cases, 156 and 130 were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 4,057 and 11,691 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath