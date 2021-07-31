Other States

Punjab schools to reopen from August 2

With COVID-19 cases dropping in Punjab, the State government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2.

“All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2, 2021. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. The department of School Education shall issue notification in this regard,” said a directive from the Home Department.

Earlier, the Punjab government had allowed schools to reopen for students of Classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

The guidelines added that the district authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on COVID-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing and wearing of masks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 11:01:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-schools-to-reopen-from-august-2/article35658750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY