Punjab schools to reopen from August 2

With COVID-19 cases dropping in Punjab, the State government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2.

“All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2, 2021. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. The department of School Education shall issue notification in this regard,” said a directive from the Home Department.

Earlier, the Punjab government had allowed schools to reopen for students of Classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

The guidelines added that the district authorities shall also continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on COVID-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing and wearing of masks.