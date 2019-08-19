Punjab rivers in spate, 600 families rescued

As heavy rains lashed Punjab during the past three days, leaving its rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Beas in spate, a flood-like situation was witnessed in many parts of the State on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced ₹100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit regions of the State and said a special ‘Girdawari’ will be conducted as soon as the water level recedes to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during a tour of the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district. Capt. Amarinder also expressed grief over the death of three persons due to roof collapse in Ludhiana district on Sunday.

Rupnagar Deputy Commissioner Sumeet Jarangal informed the Chief Minister that due to heavy downpour in Rupnagar district the total release at Ropar headworks was 2,50,000 cusecs, in addition to unprecedented increase in flow in many rivulets like Swan Nadi (90,000 cusecs), Sirsa Nadi (60,000 cusecs), and Budhki Nadi (20,000 cusecs).

“The district administration rescued more than 600 families from 45 villages. While there had been no reports of loss of human life there was significant loss of crops and cattle which was being assessed,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting to review the flood situation in the State with senior officials. During the meeting it was revealed that the overall situation in the rivers Beas and Ravi was under control though danger continued to lurk in areas adjacent to the Sutlej river and further downstream, at Harike headworks in Ferozepur. The flood releases from the Bakhra dam was above its maintainable level, flowing currently at 1681.23 feet, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been stationed at villages in Jalandhar.

Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Varinder Kumar Sharma said keeping in view the alarming situation due to release of 2,40,000 cusecs of water from Ropar headwork, companies of NDRF and SDRF have been stationed at vulnerable points in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur.

Also, Army authorities have also been requested to station their companies at all these sub-divisions so that they could help the administration in case of any need, he added.

Flood relief teams of the Army under the Western Command are actively carrying out rescue operations in various areas of Punjab and Haryana. Teams of strengths of 60-70 persons each with requisite equipment and resources have been deployed at Mirthal in Pathankot district, Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, Phillaur, Nakodar, and Shahkot in Jalandhar district and near Karnal in Haryana.

A total of 15 persons have been rescued so far from various areas, said an official statement.

In neighbouring Haryana, a flood-like situation was seen in many parts. The Indian Air Force rescuing nine persons stuck in Karnal district owing to the rise of water in the Yamuna river.