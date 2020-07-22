Punjab records 414 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 414 COVID-19 cases and reported six more deaths taking the tally to 269, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 11,301. The major chunk of the new cases, 81 and 73, were reported from Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 3,391 and 7,641 patients have so far been cured.

Chandigarh reported 29 cases taking the number of positive cases to 780. One death was also reported in the city taking the number to 13 so far. The active cases are 241, official statement said.