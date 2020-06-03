Punjab records 41 new COVID-19 cases

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, according to an official statement.

The number of overall cases rose to 2,342, including 279 active ones, while 46 people have died of the disease. The Health Department said 2,017 patients have so far recovered from the infection.

One person each died in Ludhiana and Pathankot districts on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched the ‘Mission Fateh’ song featuring a host of celebrities from the sports and film industries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Gurdass Maan and Harbhajan Singh to spread the message of resilience, resolve and discipline to defeat the virus.

Urging everyone to come forward and complement the efforts of the State to save precious lives, the Chief Minister said Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of virus to a great extent.

The war has not ended, he added, urging people to remain vigilant and keep following all social distancing norms.

The song will be broadcast on television and radio channels.