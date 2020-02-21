Punjab mandates all signage in Punjabi, in Gurmukhi script

The Punjab government has decided to make it mandatory for all government and semi-government institutions, boards and corporations to display all signboards in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script.

Apart from this, milestones on roads will also be written in Gurmukhi script across the State. The Punjab Department of Language has sent a letter to everyone concerned in this regard, an official statement said on Friday.

Punjab Languages Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the Department had issued these orders in accordance with the Punjab State Language Act, 1967 under Section 4. “As per the orders, signboards in all government and semi-government institutions, boards, corporations and road milestones will be written at the top in the Punjabi language in Gurmukhi script, and if the need arises in any other language, it will be written below in smaller font,” he said.