Punjab govt. to challenge HC decision on school fee

Punjab Education Minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said the government will challenge the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing private schools to collect tuition fee for the period of lockdown-curfew, following COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Punjab government respects the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but in the wake of adverse impact on the livelihood of the people and economic distress due to lockdown-curfew, the State government will appeal to reconsider its decision,” said Mr. Singla at a press conference here.
“In the interest of all parties involved in the case such as parents, teachers, staff, school administrators and others, the Punjab government would take up by filling Letter Patents Appeal before a double Bench within next two or three days,” he said.
The single Bench of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur had on June 30 in its order allowed private schools to collect tuition fee “irrespective of offering online classes” to students during the coronavirus lockdown period.
The court also allowed schools to collect admission fee. The, court, though restrained schools from rising the fee for 2020-21 and directed them to adopt the fee structure on lines of 2019- 20.
