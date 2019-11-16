Punjab Dalit man who was beaten up and forced to drink urine succumbs to injuries

The 37-year-old Dalit man who was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, nine days after the incident in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Jagmael Singh was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a minor son.

Jagmael Singh is said to have had an altercation with Rinku and a few other persons last month. The victim in his complaint alleged that one of the accused invited him to his house, where he was thrashed jointly by all the accused on November 7. When he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine, he had said.

The police arrested all the four accused — Rinku, Amarjeet Singh, Lucky and Bita— all hailing from Changaliwala village after the incident.

Earlier, a case of wrongful confinement and attempt to commit culpable homicide under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been registered against the accused. Sangrur’s Senior SP Sandeep Garg said that due to Singh’s death, Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been added to the FIR.