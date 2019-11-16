Other States

Punjab Dalit man who was beaten up and forced to drink urine succumbs to injuries

Photo: pgimer.edu.in

Photo: pgimer.edu.in  

more-in

Punjab Police have arrested four people.

The 37-year-old Dalit man who was allegedly beaten and forced to drink urine succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, nine days after the incident in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Jagmael Singh was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a minor son.

Jagmael Singh is said to have had an altercation with Rinku and a few other persons last month. The victim in his complaint alleged that one of the accused invited him to his house, where he was thrashed jointly by all the accused on November 7. When he asked for water, he was forced to drink urine, he had said.

The police arrested all the four accused — Rinku, Amarjeet Singh, Lucky and Bita— all hailing from Changaliwala village after the incident.

Earlier, a case of wrongful confinement and attempt to commit culpable homicide under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had been registered against the accused. Sangrur’s Senior SP Sandeep Garg said that due to Singh’s death, Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been added to the FIR.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
dalits
Chandigarh
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 5:31:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-dalit-man-who-was-beaten-up-and-forced-to-drink-urine-succumbs-to-injuries/article29993928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY