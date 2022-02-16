Punjab CM Channi pays obeisance at Guru Ravidas' birthplace in Varanasi

PTI February 16, 2022 12:37 IST

PTI February 16, 2022 12:37 IST

"On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind," Mr. Channi tweeted

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with pilgrims from Punjab during his visit to the Ravidas temple on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, in Varanasi, on February 16. | Photo Credit: PTI

"On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind," Mr. Channi tweeted

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on February 16 paid obeisance at the birthplace of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits. "On the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Jayanti, paid obeisance at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan mandir in Varanasi. Let us imbibe his teachings of love, compassion, mutual tolerance and oneness of mankind," Mr. Channi tweeted. Mr. Channi reached the Seer Govardhan premises in Varanasi in the morning and took the blessings of Sant Niranjan Das. He then spent some time there offering 'Ardas'. Later, he was offered a 'Saropa' by the trustees and Sant Niranjan Das.



Our code of editorial values