Punjab Assembly to take a call on CAA, NRC, NPR

The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to go by the will of the House on the way forward with respect to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

The decision was taken on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers during an informal discussion after the Cabinet meeting. An official statement said the Council of Ministers expressed concern over implications of the CAA and the NRC, as well as the NPR and was of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the two-day special session of the Assembly on January 16-17.

The statement said it was decided that the government should accept the will of the House and go by the same. The government will plan its strategy in accordance with the recommendation of the House, it added.

The Cabinet also gave the go-ahead for bringing the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, in the special session.

The Act is aimed at easing the regulatory burden on the newly incorporated Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by enabling provision of self-declaration, besides exemption from certain approvals and inspections, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to place a resolution to ratify the Constitutional 126th Amendment and enactment of the Goods and Services Act. The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, seeks to extend the reservation for the Scheduled Castes in the State for another 10 years from January 25, 2020.

It was also decided to fill as many as 3,186 posts of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.