Punjab allows private hospitals to conduct Rapid Antigen Testing

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced it has decided to allow private hospitals, clinics and labs to conduct Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for COVID-19 after getting empanelled with district health authorities.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 167 updates
Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said guidelines have been issued to all the deputy commissioners and civil surgeons on allowing the testing by private health establishments. “RAT kits would be provided free of cost by the department. The civil surgeons will empanel those private hospitals, clinics and labs that are willing voluntarily,” he said.
He said the private hospitals and labs can charge a maximum ₹250 from the patients, in case the kits have been provided by the Health department.
The State recorded 1,964 cases on Tuesday and 67 more deaths taking the tally to 1,990, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 67,547. The major chunk of the new cases, 311 and 265, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 16,230 and 49,327 patients have so far been cured.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath