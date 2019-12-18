Other States

Pune Police want Navlakha, Teltumbde present in HC

more-in

The Pune Police on Tuesday filed an application before the Bombay High Court seeking the presence of Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

A single-judge Bench of Justice P.D. Naik has been hearing the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Mr. Navlakha and Mr. Teltumbde for more than a week.

The police application was filed by additional government pleader Aruna Pai under Section 438 IB of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The application says, “The investigation in the case is in progress and in order to complete the investigation it is necessary to interrogate them. Therefore, their presence is necessary at the time of passing of final order.”

The accused will file their replies on the matter on December 18.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
court administration
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 12:46:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pune-police-want-navlakha-teltumbde-present-in-hc/article30333568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY