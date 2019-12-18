Pune Police want Navlakha, Teltumbde present in HC

The Pune Police on Tuesday filed an application before the Bombay High Court seeking the presence of Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, both accused in the Elgar Parishad case related to the Bhima-Koregaon violence.
A single-judge Bench of Justice P.D. Naik has been hearing the anticipatory bail pleas filed by Mr. Navlakha and Mr. Teltumbde for more than a week.
The police application was filed by additional government pleader Aruna Pai under Section 438 IB of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The application says, “The investigation in the case is in progress and in order to complete the investigation it is necessary to interrogate them. Therefore, their presence is necessary at the time of passing of final order.”
The accused will file their replies on the matter on December 18.
