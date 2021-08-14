Other States

Proud of J&K Police's bravery, sacrifices for protecting country's sovereignty: L-G Sinha

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said he is proud of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's bravery and the sacrifices made by the force in defending the sovereignty of the country. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmed

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said he is proud of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's bravery and the sacrifices made by the force in defending the sovereignty of the country.

The L-G’s remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were awarded gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day.

"Proud of bravery and sacrifices made by Jammu and Kashmir Police in defending the sovereignty of the country. Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra and 257 police gallantry medals to JKP at the forefront of fight against terrorism is commendable," Mr. Sinha said on Twitter.

He said Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram has been selected for this year's Ashok Chakra award (posthumous), Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat for Kirti Chakra (posthumous) and Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad for Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for their acts of bravery, valour and selfless sacrifice for the motherland.


